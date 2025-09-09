DUCSU election
Attempts to reduce votes by tagging: Shamim Hossain
Independent Vice-President candidate in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election, Shamim Hossain, has alleged that attempts are being made to reduce his votes through tagging and propaganda on various social media platforms as well as in certain media outlets.
He made this allegation to journalists at around 10:15 am, Tuesday, after casting his vote at the Senate Building Centre.
Shamim Hossain stated that several identified media outlets and various social media platforms had deliberately engaged in tagging him.
He added that he had anticipated such actions in advance. According to him, this propaganda is being employed to reduce his vote count.
However, he expressed confidence in the students’ awareness, noting that they would not make mistakes in selecting their candidates.
Commenting on the overall electoral environment, Shamim Hossain observed that it remained positive.
He remarked, “If this situation continues, I shall accept the results, whatever they may be.”
Regarding the allegations circulating on social media, Shamim Hossain stated, “The opposition has resorted to spreading this propaganda solely because of my popularity. However, the students will respond to it through the ballot.”
Professor Touhidul Islam, the Returning Officer at the centre, reported that by 10:00 am in the Senate Building’s dining room booth, at least 20 per cent of the votes had already been cast.
He further noted, “We expect that if polling continues at this pace, at least 70 to 75 per cent of vote casting can be completed by 4:00 pm.