Attempts to reduce votes by tagging: Shamim Hossain

Shamim Hossain stated that several identified media outlets and various social media platforms had deliberately engaged in tagging him.

He added that he had anticipated such actions in advance. According to him, this propaganda is being employed to reduce his vote count.

However, he expressed confidence in the students’ awareness, noting that they would not make mistakes in selecting their candidates.

Commenting on the overall electoral environment, Shamim Hossain observed that it remained positive.

He remarked, “If this situation continues, I shall accept the results, whatever they may be.”