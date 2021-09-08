Bureaucracy turns into 'bureaucrat league': Mirza Fakhrul

The BNP secretary general made the remarks at an extended meeting of Thakurgaon district BNP at Hawlader community centre on Wednesday. Fakhrul is now on an orgainstional tour to Thakurgaon.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "They have grabbed power by holding elections at night the day before the election day by using the state machineries. The main goal is to establish one-party rule in a planned manner by sending the democracy into exile, especially after 2008. This party failed to establish one-party rule Bakshal in 1975."

As part of the plan they organised such an election in 2014 in which 154 members of parliament won uncontested, he said adding they did not declare a neutral election despite commitment in 2018.