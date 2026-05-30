I was not given the upazila budget money: Hasanat Abdullah

Expressing willingness to do everything for the development of the upazila, MP Hasanat Abdullah said, “If I have to beg anywhere for anything for the people of my upazila, I have no objection to that. Because I am not asking for myself, I am asking for the people.”

Hasanat Abdullah said the allocation was a special allocation from the Local Government Division, which was spent through the zila prishad. Debidwar upazila received Tk 500 million. The money was allocated through an ADP project. It has no connection with the zila prishad’s revenue fund.

Criticising the district council administrator’s remarks, Hasanat Abdullah said, “He spoke in a way that makes it seem as if we put the money in our own pockets. But allocations were made for different works in Debidwar. He said it was taken from the revenue sector. But this was not a revenue-sector allocation; it was an ADP project allocation.”