AL sets theme for its national council

AL presidium member and convener of the party’s sub-committee on finance Kazi Zafar Ullah said this to journalists after visiting the council venue at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Tuesday.

About the preparation of the council, he said they are taking preparation for gathering of at least 100,000 people on the day of the council.

The council stage will be made in the shape of the party’s election symbol ‘boat’ while pandal will be in the shape of Bengali alphabet ‘La’.