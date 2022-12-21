AL sets theme for its national council

AL presidium member and convener of the party’s sub-committee on finance Kazi Zafar Ullah said this to journalists after visiting the council venue at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on Tuesday.
About the preparation of the council, he said they are taking preparation for gathering of at least 100,000 people on the day of the council.
The council stage will be made in the shape of the party’s election symbol ‘boat’ while pandal will be in the shape of Bengali alphabet ‘La’.
Kazi Zafar said previous councils were held on two days but this time the council will be held on one day having two sessions with a break for lunch and prayers between the two sessions.
The new committee will be formed as per the opinions of 7,000 councilors of the party, he said.