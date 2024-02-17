BNP’s allies look into restructuring movement

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)'s alliance and coalition partners have faced the impact of BNP’s failure in the movement to ‘establish democracy and voting rights’. Several partners of the alliance are reportedly reviewing the weaknesses of the past movements and programmes. Besides, policymakers of allied parties and coalitions are looking for ways and strategies of how to restructure the movement.

After talking to leaders of several parties and coalitions that waged the simultaneous movement with BNP, it has been learned that they think any major programme on the streets is very unlikely till April-May for various reasons. SSC examinations, Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr coupled with imprisonment or absence of BNP leaders-activists have been the main barriers.