Who are the winners in all 28 DUCSU posts

Candidates from the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel have won nine out of 12 secretarial posts, while independent candidates secured the remaining three in the DUCSU elections.

Including the Vice-President (VP), General Secretary (GS), and Assistant General Secretary (AGS) positions, DUCSU has a total of 28 posts, 13 of which are membership posts. Results for the membership posts are still being announced.