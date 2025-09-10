Politics

Who are the winners in all 28 DUCSU posts

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
(From L-R) Islami Chhatra Shibir leaders Shadik Kayem, SM Farhad and Md Mohiuddin are elected as VP, GS and AGS in the DUCSU Election. The three student leaders are exhilarated during the announcement of the official results at Senate Bhaban, Dhaka University on 10 September 2025Zahidul Islam

Candidates from the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel have won nine out of 12 secretarial posts, while independent candidates secured the remaining three in the DUCSU elections.

Including the Vice-President (VP), General Secretary (GS), and Assistant General Secretary (AGS) positions, DUCSU has a total of 28 posts, 13 of which are membership posts. Results for the membership posts are still being announced.

Here is a quick overview of the winners

Posts won by Chhatra Shibir-backed panel candidates:

Vice-President (VP) — Abu Shadik Kayem

General Secretary (GS) — S. M. Forhad

Assistant General Secretary (AGS) — Md. Mohiuddin Khan

Liberation War and Democratic Movements Secretary — Fatema Tasnim Zuma

Science and Technology Secretary — Iqbal Haider

Common Room, Reading Room and Cafeteria Secretary — Umme Salma

International Affairs Secretary — Jasim Uddin Khan

Announcement of the official results going on
Sports Secretary — Arman Hossain

Student Transport Secretary — Asif Abdullah

Career Development Secretary — Mazharul Islam

Health and Environment Secretary — M. M. Al Minhaj

Human Rights and Legal Affairs Secretary — Md. Zakaria

Posts won by independent candidates:

Literature and Cultural Affairs Secretary — Musaddiq Ali Ibne Mohammad

Research and Publications Secretary — Sanzida Ahmed Tonni

Social Service Secretary — Jubair Bin Nesary

