Who are the winners in all 28 DUCSU posts
Candidates from the Islami Chhatra Shibir-backed panel have won nine out of 12 secretarial posts, while independent candidates secured the remaining three in the DUCSU elections.
Including the Vice-President (VP), General Secretary (GS), and Assistant General Secretary (AGS) positions, DUCSU has a total of 28 posts, 13 of which are membership posts. Results for the membership posts are still being announced.
Here is a quick overview of the winners
Posts won by Chhatra Shibir-backed panel candidates:
Vice-President (VP) — Abu Shadik Kayem
General Secretary (GS) — S. M. Forhad
Assistant General Secretary (AGS) — Md. Mohiuddin Khan
Liberation War and Democratic Movements Secretary — Fatema Tasnim Zuma
Science and Technology Secretary — Iqbal Haider
Common Room, Reading Room and Cafeteria Secretary — Umme Salma
International Affairs Secretary — Jasim Uddin Khan
Sports Secretary — Arman Hossain
Student Transport Secretary — Asif Abdullah
Career Development Secretary — Mazharul Islam
Health and Environment Secretary — M. M. Al Minhaj
Human Rights and Legal Affairs Secretary — Md. Zakaria
Posts won by independent candidates:
Literature and Cultural Affairs Secretary — Musaddiq Ali Ibne Mohammad
Research and Publications Secretary — Sanzida Ahmed Tonni
Social Service Secretary — Jubair Bin Nesary