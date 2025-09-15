Khilafat Majlis places 6-point demand, including legal basis of July Charter, PR system elections

At the press conference, two proposals were presented for granting the July National Charter a legal basis.

These are: within two months of signing the July National Charter 2025, the Charter shall be given constitutional and legal status or validity through a referendum; or the state policy or administrative matters contained in the July Charter shall be implemented by ordinance or executive order.

And the constitution-related matters shall be made effective immediately through a presidential proclamation, i.e., a constitutional declaration.

However, the condition is that in the first session of the upcoming 13th National Parliament, members of parliament will be bound to ratify (formally approve) them without any change or amendment—on the basis of a written commitment obtained from all parties and groups.

To press home these demands, Khilafat Majlis announced programmes: a protest march in Dhaka on 18 September, protest processions in all cities on 19 September, and protest marches in districts and upazilas on 26 September.