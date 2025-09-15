Khilafat Majlis places 6-point demand, including legal basis of July Charter, PR system elections
Khilafat Majlis has announced a six-point demand, including providing a legal basis for the July Charter and introducing elections through the proportional representation (PR) system, to overcome the ongoing political crisis in the country.
The party has also announced new programmes to press home these demands.
Khilafat Majlis secretary general Ahmad Abdul Quader presents a six-point demand at a press conference at the party office in Paltan, Dhaka on Monday. Central leaders of Khilafat Majlis were also present.
The six-point demands placed by Khilafat Majlis are: immediate proclamation of the July National Charter and granting it a legal basis; organising the February 2026 national election on the basis of the proclaimed July National Charter 2025; electing members of the Upper House of the National Parliament through the PR (proportional representation) system; making the trial of crimes committed by Awami fascism and its collaborators visible; suspension of all political activities of Awami fascism’s collaborators and declaring them ineligible for elections; creating a level playing field for all in the election, taking effective steps to ensure free and fair elections free from illegal arms, muscle power, and black money; and immediately cancelling the government order to recruit music teachers in all primary schools of the country and taking effective steps to recruit religious teachers instead.
At the press conference, two proposals were presented for granting the July National Charter a legal basis.
These are: within two months of signing the July National Charter 2025, the Charter shall be given constitutional and legal status or validity through a referendum; or the state policy or administrative matters contained in the July Charter shall be implemented by ordinance or executive order.
And the constitution-related matters shall be made effective immediately through a presidential proclamation, i.e., a constitutional declaration.
However, the condition is that in the first session of the upcoming 13th National Parliament, members of parliament will be bound to ratify (formally approve) them without any change or amendment—on the basis of a written commitment obtained from all parties and groups.
To press home these demands, Khilafat Majlis announced programmes: a protest march in Dhaka on 18 September, protest processions in all cities on 19 September, and protest marches in districts and upazilas on 26 September.
Khilafat Majlis secretary general Ahmad Abdul Quader said, “If the government does not take a clear initiative to provide a legal basis for the July National Charter, larger programmes will be announced later.”
He called upon the people of the country to participate in the peaceful programmes announced for fulfilling the aspirations of the July mass uprising and for building a new Bangladesh through the necessary reforms.
Emphasising that Khilafat Majlis will remain active in the field until the demands are fulfilled, the secretary general said that 90 per cent of the people in the country support the PR system. That is why they are making this demand.
However, Ahmad Abdul Quader did not clarify whether there will be any joint programmes for fulfilling these new demands and programmes or whether any other political party will join them.