Mirza Fakhrul leaves for London Saturday
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is leaving for London tomorrow, Saturday. He is due to return to Dhaka on 11 December after staying for 10 days there.
Mirza Fakhrul is going to London on political and party work and will meet with the party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman during his stay, it has been learnt.
Several sources in BNP say that after the fall of the Awami League government through the student-people's uprising, BNP has lent its full support to the interim government. The party is also extending its cooperation regarding the reform initiatives.
However, the interim government has failed to come up with an election roadmap even a hundred days after it was installed. This has given rise to discussions within BNP. They want the reforms concerning the election system to be carried out and then elections held soon.
BNP is preparing for the elections. It also wants to keep by its side its allies, that is, the parties and alliances that have struggled along with them during the 15 years of Awami League's misrule. They are also keeping watch on the stance of the Islamic parties, including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam is visiting London in this backdrop. BNP sources say during this trip Mirza Fakhrul will meet with the party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman who is residing in London.
After Mirza Fakhrul Islam returns to the country, BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia may go to London on 13 December for medical treatment. Preparations are being made in this regard.
Former prime minister Khaleda Zia will first undergo treatment in the UK. After that she may go on to the United States for further treatment.