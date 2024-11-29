Mirza Fakhrul leaves for London Saturday

Several sources in BNP say that after the fall of the Awami League government through the student-people's uprising, BNP has lent its full support to the interim government. The party is also extending its cooperation regarding the reform initiatives.

However, the interim government has failed to come up with an election roadmap even a hundred days after it was installed. This has given rise to discussions within BNP. They want the reforms concerning the election system to be carried out and then elections held soon.

BNP is preparing for the elections. It also wants to keep by its side its allies, that is, the parties and alliances that have struggled along with them during the 15 years of Awami League's misrule. They are also keeping watch on the stance of the Islamic parties, including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.