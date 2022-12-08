Naya Paltan clash: Police sue over 500 in three cases  

They have been accused of attacking the police and barring the cops from discharging duties, in addition to the explosive substances act.
Hayatul Islam Khan, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Motijheel division), confirmed the news, saying the police have filed the cases with the three police stations.
The BNP has long been preparing to hold a mass rally in front of its headquarters in the Naya Paltan area, though the DMP granted permission for holding the rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan.
Amid the dispute over the venue, a clash erupted between the police and the BNP men in the Naya Paltan area on Wednesday. The BNP office premises turned into a battlefield and a man died after being shot by the police while hundreds sustained injuries.
Later, the cops stormed into the office and arrested more than a hundred BNP men. The police also claimed to have recovered explosives from the office.