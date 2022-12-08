Politics

Naya Paltan clash: Police sue over 500 in three cases  

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
A man was lies on the road after sustaining injuries during the clash between the police and the BNP men in the Naya Paltan area on 7 December. Shuvro Kanti Das

The police have filed three cases over the clash that took place with the BNP men in front of the party’s central office in the capital’s Naya Paltan area on Wednesday. 

More than 500 BNP men, who were already in custody, have been shown arrested in the cases. Besides,  several hundred unknown people have been accused in the lawsuits. 

A case has been filed with the Paltan police station where the police showed 450 BNP men arrested. The two other cases have been filed with Motijheel and Shahjahanpur police stations and some 28 and 52 BNP men have been shown arrested in the cases respectively.  

They have been accused of attacking the police and barring the cops from discharging duties, in addition to the explosive substances act. 

Hayatul Islam Khan, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Motijheel division), confirmed the news, saying the police have filed the cases with the three police stations. 

The BNP has long been preparing to hold a mass rally in front of its headquarters in the Naya Paltan area, though the DMP granted permission for holding the rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan. 

Amid the dispute over the venue, a clash erupted between the police and the BNP men in the Naya Paltan area on Wednesday. The BNP office premises turned into a battlefield and a man died after being shot by the police while hundreds sustained injuries. 

Later, the cops stormed into the office and arrested more than a hundred BNP men. The police also claimed to have recovered explosives from the office.

Read more from Politics
Post Comment