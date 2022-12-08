Naya Paltan clash: Police sue over 500 in three cases  

The police have filed three cases over the clash that took place with the BNP men in front of the party’s central office in the capital’s Naya Paltan area on Wednesday.

More than 500 BNP men, who were already in custody, have been shown arrested in the cases. Besides, several hundred unknown people have been accused in the lawsuits.

A case has been filed with the Paltan police station where the police showed 450 BNP men arrested. The two other cases have been filed with Motijheel and Shahjahanpur police stations and some 28 and 52 BNP men have been shown arrested in the cases respectively.