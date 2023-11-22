Masked men attack Chattogram BNP leaders' homes, businesses

Some masked people carried out attacks on the homes and businesses of four leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Sitakunda of Chattogram in the last 20 days.

The style of the attacks is identical as in all four incidents, masked miscreants exploded crude bombs at the houses of three leaders and at the business of another leader in the dead of night or in the crack of dawn.

Then they spread panic by throwing signal lights generally used by the ships. Later, they carried out vandalism by throwing brick chips. The victim’s family members have been panicking, experiencing such terrifying incidents suddenly.