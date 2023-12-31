Bangladesh could be isolated if election not acceptable, fears EC Anisur

Bangladesh could be isolated from the world if the forthcoming 12th parliamentary election is not fair and acceptable, apprehends Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman Sunday.
The election commissioner spelled out this fear at the inaugural programme of the training of executive magistrates who would carry out certain responsibilities during the election.
The programme was held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital’s Agargaon area.
“It won’t be enough if the election is free, fair and acceptable from our point of view. The whole world is observing the situation here. Our future is uncertain if we can’t hold this election in a free, fair and credible way. There is a possibility that everything including financial, social and commerce will come to a halt; maybe there will be a possibility that Bangladesh will be isolated from the world,” he said.
The election commission does not have any lacking in its attempts to make the election fair, the election commissioner claimed.
Anisur Rahman insisted the election must be held free, fair and participatory at any cost.