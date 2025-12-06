Khaleda Zia’s departure for London delayed again
The date for taking BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for advanced medical treatment has been postponed again. BNP had announced a new date of 7 December on Friday morning. Later at night, it was learned that the possible date has been rescheduled to 9 December. This date may also be pushed back.
A source aware of Khaleda Zia’s medical condition and travel plan said that considering her health condition, the plan to take her abroad has been postponed by another two days to 9 December. However, the journey depends on her condition and the physician’ decision. According to the latest information, there was no news of improvement in her condition yesterday. The situation remains largely unchanged.
Meanwhile, the arrival schedule of the newly hired air ambulance arranged by Qatar has also been re-scheduled. It was supposed to land in Dhaka on 6 December, but the time has now been shifted to 10 December.
Another air ambulance is coming
A special air ambulance sent by the Emir of Qatar was supposed to arrive in Dhaka to take Khaleda Zia to London. Due to technical problems, complications arose in sending that aircraft, and the Qatari government arranged to send an alternative rented air ambulance quickly.
Two officials from the Qatar Embassy in Dhaka and Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the information to Prothom Alo Friday evening.
Regarding this, Asadur Rahman Asad, public relations officer of the Qatar Embassy in Dhaka, told Prothom Alo that Qatar is renting an air ambulance from a German company and sending it to Dhaka. It will arrive in coordination with the schedule of physicians and BNP leaders.
Another related source said that the air ambulance is being rented through a German company named FAI Rent-A-Jet. It will come from Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia.
According to information received Friday afternoon, the air ambulance was supposed to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on the afternoon of 6 December and depart for London on 7 December. Later at night, it was learned that the schedule had been revised. Under the new schedule, the air ambulance is expected to arrive on 10 December.
However, a senior foreign ministry official stated that the air ambulance is being sent on the instruction of the Emir of Qatar to take Khaleda Zia to London. The departure date will be finalised in consultation with the physicians and BNP leaders.
Multiple diplomatic sources said that the number of people traveling with Khaleda Zia on the air ambulance will be limited. From the initial list of 18 individuals submitted by BNP, only selected individuals will accompany her on a priority basis. The remaining persons may travel on commercial flights.
Physicians making every effort
Discussions had been ongoing for several days about taking the critically ill BNP chairperson abroad for advanced treatment. On Thursday afternoon, BNP leader and physician AZM Zahid Hossain said that, based on specialists’ advice, a decision had been made to take her to London.
He said she would be flown early Friday morning via the air ambulance provided by the Emir of Qatar.
An hour later, at another press briefing, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir confirmed the same information. Later that night, it was learned that due to “technical problems” with the air ambulance, the journey might be delayed.
At around 10:00 am Friday, BNP’s media cell posted on its verified Facebook page quoting Mirza Fakhrul that if Khaleda Zia’s physical condition allows and the medical board approves, she will depart for London on 7 December.
After Friday prayers, speaking to journalists following a special prayer gathering at a mosque adjacent to BNP’s central office in Naya Paltan, Mirza Fakhrul said that physicians are making every effort to restore Khaleda Zia’s health. If the air ambulance arrives Saturday, physicians hope she can be taken to London on Sunday (7 December).
However, last night it was learned from a relevant source that the new tentative travel date has been set for 9 December.
Zubaida Rahman by her mother-in-law’s side
Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP’s acting chairman and eldest son of Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman, arrived in Dhaka on Friday. She went directly to Evercare Hospital around 12:00 pm to see her mother-in-law.
She stayed at Evercare for more than two and a half hours. At around 2:30 pm, she went to her family residence in Dhanmondi. Later at night, she returned to the hospital. She had previously been connected virtually with Khaleda Zia’s medical team.
Khaleda Zia, the former prime minister and BNP chairperson, has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital for 13 days. She was admitted on 23 November night after experiencing breathing difficulties. Her treatment is being conducted under a medical board led by Professor Shahabuddin Talukder, which includes specialists from home and abroad.
Special prayers for recovery
Special prayers were held Friday for the recovery of the BNP chairperson. After the Friday prayers, BNP arranged these prayers in mosques across the country. A prayer gathering was held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after the Jummah prayer.
In addition to BNP, the chief adviser’s office also called for prayers for Khaleda Zia's speedy recovery in mosques nationwide after Friday prayers. Churches, pagodas, and other houses of worship were asked to hold prayers according to their respective religious practices.