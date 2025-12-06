Khaleda Zia’s departure for London delayed again

The date for taking BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for advanced medical treatment has been postponed again. BNP had announced a new date of 7 December on Friday morning. Later at night, it was learned that the possible date has been rescheduled to 9 December. This date may also be pushed back.

A source aware of Khaleda Zia’s medical condition and travel plan said that considering her health condition, the plan to take her abroad has been postponed by another two days to 9 December. However, the journey depends on her condition and the physician’ decision. According to the latest information, there was no news of improvement in her condition yesterday. The situation remains largely unchanged.

Meanwhile, the arrival schedule of the newly hired air ambulance arranged by Qatar has also been re-scheduled. It was supposed to land in Dhaka on 6 December, but the time has now been shifted to 10 December.