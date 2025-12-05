Qatar to send air ambulance rented from Germany for Khaleda Zia

The Qatari government is sending an air ambulance from a German company to Dhaka to fly former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia to London for advanced treatment. The air ambulance will come to Dhaka from Tbilisi, Georgia.

The Qatari embassy in Dhaka and two officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Friday evening.