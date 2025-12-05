Qatar to send air ambulance rented from Germany for Khaleda Zia
The Qatari government is sending an air ambulance from a German company to Dhaka to fly former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia to London for advanced treatment. The air ambulance will come to Dhaka from Tbilisi, Georgia.
The Qatari embassy in Dhaka and two officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Friday evening.
Asadur Rahman, public relations officer of the Qatari embassy in Dhaka, told Prothom Alo that the Qatari government is renting an air ambulance from a German company and sending it to Dhaka. The air ambulance will arrive in Dhaka in coordination with physicians and BNP leaders.
A senior official of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that, on the instructions of the Emir of Qatar, the air ambulance is being sent to take Khaleda Zia to London. However, the exact departure time of the air ambulance from Dhaka to London will be finalised after discussion with her physicians and BNP leaders.
Multiple diplomatic sources said that the number of people accompanying Khaleda Zia on the air ambulance from Dhaka to London will be limited. Initially, BNP had listed 18 people, and a few of them will be given priority to travel with Khaleda Zia on the air ambulance, while the remaining members will travel by commercial flight.
Khaleda Zia has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital for nearly two weeks. BNP leaders said, quoting physicians, that her health condition is concerning.
Originally, a special air ambulance was to be sent from Qatar to Dhaka for Khaleda Zia. However, technical maintenance issues created complications in sending it. As a swift alternative, Qatar is now sending a rented German-based private air ambulance.
Earlier, in January, BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia had travelled to London for better treatment. At that time she used an air ambulance sent by the Emir of Qatar.