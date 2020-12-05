Can’t be short-tempered over everything as we’re in the govt: Quader

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina herself is taking care of the recent issues created over the installation of the sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday.
“We’re in the government. We can’t be short-tempered regarding everything. The prime minister herself has been taking care of the matter. She has faced many (adverse) situations with courage to reach her present position. She knows how to face any situation,” Quader said.
Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, was talking to the media after paying respects at the graves of three national leaders at the Doyel Chattar in the capital, marking the 57th death anniversary of Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, on Saturday morning.
“We won’t lock into any confrontation with others. We only say with logic that sculptures and idols are not the same thing. Those who are talking against sculptures, don’t they know there are many sculptures in Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia? If installation of sculptures over there is not anti-Islamic, why would it be so in Bangladesh?” he said.
The ruling party general secretary further said democracy in the country has reached its current status after crossing many difficulties. Suhrawardy had struggled for democracy until his death and wanted to give an institutional shape to democracy.
Though democracy is freed today, it could not be institutionalied due to the evil efforts of a vested quarter, he added.
News agency BSS adds: Obaidul Quader said no political party other than the Awami League practices democracy inside the party though the country’s democracy needs to be given an institutional shape.
“On this death anniversary of Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, it will be our pledge to institutionalise democracy,” he said.
Pointing to de facto opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party, the minister said a quarter always talks about democracy but their behaviour never indicates that they believe in democracy.
“Though they talk about democracy, actually they are enemies of democracy. It cannot be expected that those who do not practice democracy within their own party, will establish democracy in the country,” he said.