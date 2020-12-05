Can’t be short-tempered over everything as we’re in the govt: Quader

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina herself is taking care of the recent issues created over the installation of the sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday.

“We’re in the government. We can’t be short-tempered regarding everything. The prime minister herself has been taking care of the matter. She has faced many (adverse) situations with courage to reach her present position. She knows how to face any situation,” Quader said.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, was talking to the media after paying respects at the graves of three national leaders at the Doyel Chattar in the capital, marking the 57th death anniversary of Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, on Saturday morning.