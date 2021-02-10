Can’t imagine anyone will deny Zia’s contribution to Liberation War: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they can’t even think that anybody will deny the contribution of Ziaur Rahman to the country's Liberation War.
The decision to revoke the gallantry title ‘Bir Uttom’ awarded by the state to late president, BNP founder and liberation war’s sector commander Ziaur Rahman is an insult to the independence, liberation war and freedom fighters of Bangladesh, the BNP leaders said.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said this to Prothom Alo from Singapore on Wednesday. He went to Singapore on 30 January for treatment.
BNP secretary general said, “Ziaur Rahman not only proclaimed the independence but also he was a sector commander. Later he became a very popular president to the people of Bangladesh. Anyone will deny his contribution, we can’t even think about it.”
He said BNP will give a formal reaction to the Jatiyo Muktijoddha Council’s (JAMUKA) decision on revoking the gallantry title ‘Bir Uttom’ awarded by the state to Ziaur Rahman. Protest programmes will also be announced, he added.
Mirza Fakhrul futher said, “I have enough doubt about those, who have decided to revoke the state tittle of Ziaur Rahman, whether they believe in the liberation war of Bangladesh or not.”
People of the country will spurn the decision and protest against it, he added.
Earlier on Tuesday, the national platform of freedom fighters, JAMUKA decided to revoke the gallantry title ‘Bir Uttom’ awarded by the state to Ziaur Rahman when the country is set to celebrate golden jubilee of the Liberation War this year. Bir Uttom is the second highest award in Bangladesh for individual gallantry.
It has also proposed to revoke the gallantry titles awarded to self-confessed killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman -- Shariful Haque Dalim, Nur Chowdhury, Rashed Chowdhury and Mosleh Uddin.
In its 72nd meeting on Tuesday, Jamuka has decided that the above mentioned five people and their families won’t get any of the state facilities given to the freedom fighters for their contributions in the Liberation War.