Jamuka decides to revoke gallantry award of Ziaur Rahman

Jatiyo Muktijoddha Council has decided to revoke the gallantry title ‘Bir Uttom’ awarded by the state to Ziaur Rahman when the country is set to celebrate golden jubilee of the Liberation War this year. Bir Uttom is the second highest award in Bangladesh for individual gallantry.

The national platform of the Freedom Fighters has also proposed to revoke the gallantry titles awarded to self-acknowledged killers of Bangabandhu -- Shariful Haque Dalim, Nur Chowdhury, Rashed Chowdhury and Mosleh Uddin.

In its 72nd meeting on Tuesday, Jamuka has decided that the above mentioned five people and their families won’t get any of the state facilities given to the Freedom Fighters for their contributions in the Liberation War.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) founder Ziaur Rahman was initially the commander of sector 1 from 10 April 1971 to 15 May 1971. Later, he was made the commander of sector 11 from 26 June 1971 10 October 1971. He also led the Z Force, also known as Tura Brigade, the first military brigade of Bangladesh Forces.