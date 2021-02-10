Jamuka decides to revoke gallantry award of Ziaur Rahman

Jatiyo Muktijoddha Council has decided to revoke the gallantry title ‘Bir Uttom’ awarded by the state to Ziaur Rahman when the country is set to celebrate golden jubilee of the Liberation War this year. Bir Uttom is the second highest award in Bangladesh for individual gallantry.
The national platform of the Freedom Fighters has also proposed to revoke the gallantry titles awarded to self-acknowledged killers of Bangabandhu -- Shariful Haque Dalim, Nur Chowdhury, Rashed Chowdhury and Mosleh Uddin.
In its 72nd meeting on Tuesday, Jamuka has decided that the above mentioned five people and their families won’t get any of the state facilities given to the Freedom Fighters for their contributions in the Liberation War.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) founder Ziaur Rahman was initially the commander of sector 1 from 10 April 1971 to 15 May 1971. Later, he was made the commander of sector 11 from 26 June 1971 10 October 1971. He also led the Z Force, also known as Tura Brigade, the first military brigade of Bangladesh Forces.
Though the highest leaderships of ruling Bangladesh Awami League have been alleging the involvement of Ziaur Rahman with the killing Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he was not made accused in the suit filed for the gruesome killing.
Liberation war affairs ministry sources said the revoking of gallantry titles awarded to Bangabandhu’s four self-acknowledged killers, who have been sentenced to death, was proposed in the Jamuka meeting. Jamuka member Shajahan Khan, MP, said why the gallantry award of Ziaur Rahman will not be revoked if the awards of four self-acknowledged killers of Bangabandhu is revoked? The chair of Jamuka meeting, liberation affairs minister and other members reached in a consensus over the matter.
According to the liberation war affairs ministry website, Shariful Haque is a Bir Uttom, Nur Chowdhury a Bir Bikrom, Rashed Chowdhury and Mosleh Uddin are Bir Protik.
* More to follow ...