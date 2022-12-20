Foreign minister talks about questioning ‘Mayer Kanna’

In response to the question why the ‘Mayer Kanna’ were allowed to go to the place where US ambassador Peter Haas visited in Shaheen Bagh, the foreign minister said, “We did not know that he had gone there.”

There is no apprehension of deterioration of relation with the US, thinks the foreign minister. He said, “This is a small incident. Our relation with them is far wider and deeper.”

Pressed on about the diplomat’s security, the foreign minister mentioned the incident of bomb attack on the UK High Commissioner Anwar Chowdhury in Sylhet in 2004. “There is no incident of direct attack on a diplomat in Bangladesh except the tenure of the BNP government.”

When asked whether the western nations have been campaigning against the incumbent government, Abdul Momen said, “Actually, this is an ingrained habit of them. They issue different observations whenever any poor or developing country goes into elections.”

Regarding this, the foreign minister further said, “Firstly, many people disbelieve, how Bangladesh did so well? (Since) they are doing good, overpower them. To overpower them, you have to create some problems there, have to create some chaos. Wherever there was chaos, that country has been destroyed. Look at Libya. They were so well-off that they would not take loans. Everything has been destroyed due to the unrest. Many of those countries saw Bangladesh doing good, so they want to stop it. This problem is deep-rooted. This is nothing new, this is their old habit.”