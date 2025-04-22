BNP believes in complete independence of judiciary: Salahuddin

Primary discussions with 15 parties including BNP are at the final stage. Dialogue will take place with others. He expected discussion with the BNP will conclude today.

He said BNP is not hurrying over the matter. There is no scope to hurry over issues related with state and constitution. That’s why the BNP is taking more time.

BNP Chairperson’s Advisory Council member Ismail Jobiullah, lawyer Ruhul Kuddus Kajal and former secretary Abu Mohammad Moniruzzaman were other members of the BNP delegation.

Professor Ali Riaz presided over the meeting while the commission members including Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Badiul Alam Majumder, Iftekharuzzaman, Safar Raz Hossain and Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haider were present at the meeting.