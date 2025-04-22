Meeting with consensus commission
BNP believes in complete independence of judiciary: Salahuddin
BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has said the party believes in complete independence of judiciary.
BNP is pledge-bound to establish a secretariat in the Supreme Court.
The BNP leader said this while speaking to journalists before holding the meeting with the National Consensus Commission for the third time today. The meeting started after 11:00am at the LD Hall of the National Parliament.
NCC’s Vice President Professor Ali Riaz said the commission submitted reports to 39 political parties. 35 of them have submitted their opinions to the commission.
Primary discussions with 15 parties including BNP are at the final stage. Dialogue will take place with others. He expected discussion with the BNP will conclude today.
He said BNP is not hurrying over the matter. There is no scope to hurry over issues related with state and constitution. That’s why the BNP is taking more time.
BNP Chairperson’s Advisory Council member Ismail Jobiullah, lawyer Ruhul Kuddus Kajal and former secretary Abu Mohammad Moniruzzaman were other members of the BNP delegation.
Professor Ali Riaz presided over the meeting while the commission members including Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Badiul Alam Majumder, Iftekharuzzaman, Safar Raz Hossain and Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haider were present at the meeting.