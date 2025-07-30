35 injured in clashes between BNP activists and followers of adviser Asif
In Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla, BNP activists allegedly attacked a protest march and rally held in response to smear campaigns and conspiracies against Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, an adviser to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives.
Following the attack, clashes broke out between the two sides. At least 35 people, including five journalists, were injured in the violence.
According to followers of Asif Mahmud, supporters of former MP and BNP vice chairman Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaykobad carried out a planned attack on them, leaving at least 50 of their people injured.
On the other hand, Muradnagar upazila BNP convenor Mohiuddin claimed that Asif’s followers, along with Awami League men, hurled bricks at them, injuring at least 15 BNP activists.
The clashes took place between 5:00 pm and 6:00 pm today, Wednesday, at Allahu Chattar in Muradnagar upazila town. During the violence, police personnel were seen fleeing the scene and taking position in front of Muradnagar police station. After the situation calmed down, members of the army and police were deployed at the spot.
Following the incident, a protest march and rally were organised today, Wednesday, under the banner of ‘Peoples of Muradnagar Upazila’ to denounce defamation and conspiracy against advisor Asif.
The march by Asif’s supporters began around 5:00 pm from the local DR Government High School ground and gathered for a rally near the south side of Allahu Chattar.
Meanwhile, supporters of Kaykobad took position near the BNP office on the north side of the chattar.
The police were present during the clash between the two groups. During this time, Asif’s supporters chanted slogans against the extortionists.
Several journalists were injured during the incident, including private television Star News’s district correspondent Abdullah Al Maruf, Khola Kagoj’s district correspondent Shah Imran, SA TV’s cameraman AS Bappa, and Nayadiganta’s multimedia reporter Fahim Muntasim.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, journalist Al Maruf said, “One of the attackers repeatedly struck my leg with an iron rod."
"Turn off the video, turn off the camera," Maruf quoted the attacker as saying.
Those who initially attacked Asif’s followers were the ones who later attacked the journalists.
Minazul Haque, coordinator of the upazila’s civil society and a follower of Asif, told Prothom Alo that a few days ago police arrested a follower of Kaykobad on extortion charges.
Later, Kaykobad’s men attacked the police station attempting to rescue the extortionist.
The police filed a case over the incident. Following this, Kaykobad’s followers have been spreading false allegations against advisor Asif, making one accusation after another.
Several media outlets are deliberately running propaganda against Asif. In response, this afternoon, people from all levels of Muradnagar organised a protest rally and procession against the misinformation.
With official permission, they were peacefully conducting the programme. Towards the end, Kaykobad’s followers suddenly launched an attack by throwing hundreds of bricks and stones, injuring at least 60 of them.
Obaidul Siddique, upazila coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement (currently suspended), said that Kaykobad’s followers start spreading propaganda against Asif Mahmud whenever anything happens.
They cannot tolerate the development Asif Mahmud is bringing to the long-neglected Muradnagar.
They want to hinder the upazila’s progress. Today, Asif’s followers were peacefully holding a programme with permission from the administration, but Kaykobad’s followers launched a premeditated attack. The police failed to provide security.