35 injured in clashes between BNP activists and followers of adviser Asif

In Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla, BNP activists allegedly attacked a protest march and rally held in response to smear campaigns and conspiracies against Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, an adviser to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives.

Following the attack, clashes broke out between the two sides. At least 35 people, including five journalists, were injured in the violence.

According to followers of Asif Mahmud, supporters of former MP and BNP vice chairman Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaykobad carried out a planned attack on them, leaving at least 50 of their people injured.

On the other hand, Muradnagar upazila BNP convenor Mohiuddin claimed that Asif’s followers, along with Awami League men, hurled bricks at them, injuring at least 15 BNP activists.

The clashes took place between 5:00 pm and 6:00 pm today, Wednesday, at Allahu Chattar in Muradnagar upazila town. During the violence, police personnel were seen fleeing the scene and taking position in front of Muradnagar police station. After the situation calmed down, members of the army and police were deployed at the spot.