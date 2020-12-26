CEC and commissioners are being called thieves: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that no one is interested in elections now. People have no respect for the election commission and do not have confidence in it. It is publicly being said that they are thieves, but this shameless election commission, instead of resigning, tries to defend themselves. This is most scandalous.

Mirza Fakhrul was speaking to newsmen at his Kalibari residence in Thakurgaon town on Saturday afternoon.

He said that the chief election commissioner and his commissioners were being called thieves. They were pilfering funds in the name of making speeches and travelling in cars.

When asked why BNP joined elections even after all of this, Mirza Fakhrul replied, “We are taking part in the elections to uphold the continuity of democracy. We have a strategy. We take decisions in keeping with our strategy. That is why we are joining the elections now. This gives us a chance to get close to the people. We are not given that chance in other times.”