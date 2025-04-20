Uneasiness prevails in the country: Mirza Fakhrul
A uneasiness has been prevailing within the country, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir remarked on Sunday.
“This is a test for us. If you take a look at the newspapers, the TV talk shows - you will find an uneasiness in everything,” he said.
The BNP leader was addressing as the chief guest a discussion in the capital’s Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) auditorium, Sunday afternoon.
Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, a wing of the BNP, organised the discussion commemorating deceased BNP Vice-Chairman Abdullah Al Noman.
Mirza Fakhrul said, “We have made uncertain some certain matters.”
Mentioning that words like “reforms”, “elections” have become buzzwords, the BNP Secretary General said that resolving various problems through discussions with patience is now the responsibility of the political parties.
Drawing the issue of talks with the National Consensus Commission, Mirza Fakhrul said, BNP placed its proposals to the reform commission. A solution which will truly be acceptable to all will come out through discussions and the people will get their representatives elected through elections soon.
Asking the party leaders and activists to remain vigilant, the veteran politician said that they should remember that the struggle has not yet ended; democratic transition is yet to be achieved; no elected parliament has come yet.
He urged them to strengthen the party alongside working with caution and determination.
Mirza Fakhrul also spoke about the death of Primeasia University student Zahidul Islam. He said that Zahidul was killed; it could not be known who killed him; but it can certainly be said that those who could kill such a selfless student leader at this time, they surely were not involved with the movement of changing Bangladesh.
He stated that those people want to create division in Bangladesh today. They are not pro-Bangladesh and pro-democracy.
Despite the interim government taking steps to bring reforms in various sectors of the economy, Mirza Fakhrul expressed his desperation as he did not hear anything about pro-working people reform initiatives.
He said that the farmers do not get fair prices for their produce, do not get water when they need it, their problems remain unresolved; their children do not have the opportunity to go to better schools; even when they go to schools, they don’t receive books.
According to him, issues related to common people are absent in TV talk shows, and TV dramas.
Recalling the memories of Abdullah Al Noman, Mirza Fakhrul said he was essential at this time. We are at a crossroads when uncertainty has been prevailing.
The BNP Secretary General said terrifying fascist Hasina has fled in the face of the student-people uprising. There has been a possibility of changes. Such a time of change is a critical period.
According to him, it was essential to mobilise people towards the right direction. Abdullal Al Noman was such a person who could mobilise people to demonstrate even at an adverse time.
Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal president Anwar Hossain chaired the programme where BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, party’s Vice-Chairman Ahmed Azam Khan, Chairperson’s special assistant Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, Abdullah Al Noman’s son Sayeed Al Noman, among others, also addressed.