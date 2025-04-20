Uneasiness prevails in the country: Mirza Fakhrul

A uneasiness has been prevailing within the country, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir remarked on Sunday.

“This is a test for us. If you take a look at the newspapers, the TV talk shows - you will find an uneasiness in everything,” he said.

The BNP leader was addressing as the chief guest a discussion in the capital’s Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) auditorium, Sunday afternoon.

Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, a wing of the BNP, organised the discussion commemorating deceased BNP Vice-Chairman Abdullah Al Noman.

Mirza Fakhrul said, “We have made uncertain some certain matters.”