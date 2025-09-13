Shibir-backed panel sweeps JUCSU polls, Zitu elected VP, Mazharul GS
The Somonnito Shikkharthi Jote, a panel backed by Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir, has swept the Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union (JUCSU) elections, winning 20 out of 25 posts.
The election results were formally announced by Chief Election Commissioner Prof Dr Md Maniruzzaman and Commission Member Secretary AKM Rashidul Alam at the university's Senate Hall around 6:30 pm today.
Independent candidate Abdur Rasid Zitu, from the Shotontro Shikkharthi Sommilon panel, secured the Vice President (VP) post, while Mazharul Islam of the Shibir-backed panel was elected General Secretary (GS). The positions of Joint General Secretary (male) and Joint General Secretary (female) went to panel candidates Ferdous Al Hasan and Ayesha Siddiqua Meghla, respectively.
The Somonnito Shikkharthi Jote also bagged key secretary positions, including Education and Research Secretary Abu Ubaida Usama, Environment and Nature Conservation Affairs Secretary: Md Shafayet Mir, Literature and Publication Secretary Md Jahidul Islam Bappy, Assistant Cultural Secretary Mohammad Raihan Uddin, Drama Secretary Md Ruhul Islam, ICT and Library Secretary Md Rashedul Islam Likhon, Social Welfare and Human Resource Development Affairs Secretary Ariful Islam, Assistant Social Welfare and Human Resource Development Secretary (Male) Md Towhid Hassan, Assistant Social Welfare and Human Resource Development Secretary (Female) Nigar Sultana, Assistant Sports Secretary (Male) Md Mahadi Hasan, Assistant Sports Secretary (Female) Farhana Aktar Lubna, Transport and Communication Secretary Md Tanvir Rahman, Health and Food Security Affairs Secretary Husne Mubarok, Executive Members (Female) Nusrat Jahan Ema, Nabila Binte Harun and Fabliha Jahan and Executive Members (Male) Abu Talha and Md Tarikul Islam.
Despite the dominance of the Shibir-backed panel, several independent candidates also made their mark. Mohibullah Sheikh Jisan won the Cultural Secretary post, while Mahmudul Hasan Kiron was elected Sports Secretary.
Ahsab Labib of the Bangladesh Democratic Students' Council (BDSC) secured the post of Social Service and Human Resource Development Affairs Secretary, while Mohammad Ali Chisty from the same group was elected an executive member.
The polls, held on September 11, marked a historic moment as JUCSU elections returned after more than three decades. Voting was conducted across 21 centres with 224 booths spread across 11 male and 10 female residential halls.
According to the Election Commission, 8,003 out of 11,805 registered voters cast their ballots -- a turnout of 67.8 per cent.
Jahangirnagar University, which began its academic journey on January 12, 1971, first formed its JUCSU in 1972. Since then, JUCSU elections were held in 1972, 1974, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1989, 1990, 1991, and 1992 -- making the 2025 election the first in 33 years.