Shibir-backed panel sweeps JUCSU polls, Zitu elected VP, Mazharul GS

The Somonnito Shikkharthi Jote, a panel backed by Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir, has swept the Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union (JUCSU) elections, winning 20 out of 25 posts.

The election results were formally announced by Chief Election Commissioner Prof Dr Md Maniruzzaman and Commission Member Secretary AKM Rashidul Alam at the university's Senate Hall around 6:30 pm today.

Independent candidate Abdur Rasid Zitu, from the Shotontro Shikkharthi Sommilon panel, secured the Vice President (VP) post, while Mazharul Islam of the Shibir-backed panel was elected General Secretary (GS). The positions of Joint General Secretary (male) and Joint General Secretary (female) went to panel candidates Ferdous Al Hasan and Ayesha Siddiqua Meghla, respectively.