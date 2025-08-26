DUCSU election: 21 candidates withdraw candidacy
Twenty one candidates have withdrawn their nominations from the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) election on Monday, the the last day for nomination withdrawal.
The chief returning officer, Professor Mohammad Jasim Uddin, gave this information on Monday (25 August).
Earlier, in a press conference, he said that no major violation of the code of conduct has occurred so far. To ensure that such does not happen in the future, the Chief Returning Officer and his team are working. If inequality or discrimination is noticed, and if it is submitted in writing, they will take measures according to the rules. From tomorrow, candidates will be able to start formal campaigning in compliance with the regulations.
He said, to avoid complications in casting votes, votes can be cast at the polling center by showing hall card, university ID card, library card, or pay-in slip. In addition, a meeting will be held Tuesday at 11:00am in the Senate Bhaban, with all VP, GS, and AGS candidates regarding the code of conduct.
Also, from the Public Relations Office it has been informed that those voters who wish their photographs not to be displayed in the voter list, are requested to apply to the Chief Returning Officer by 27 August, 2025.
In the female halls, non-residential candidates of the respective halls and residential and non-residential candidates of other female halls will be able to conduct election campaigning every day from 26 August 2025 to 7 September 2025, from 10:00am to 10:00pm.
The final voter list for the DUCSU and Hall Union Election 2025 had been made open for the public. In response to students' applications, it has now been closed. However, the final voter list will remain open for the concerned halls and offices.
In the meeting of the tribunal committee formed to resolve appeals of the DUCSU and Hall Union election and to settle complaints of code of conduct violation, held on 24 August 2025, Julius Caesar Talukdar and Bayezid Bostami were recommended to be excluded from the voter and candidate list due to being involved in terrorist activities and having links with banned organizations. The matter has been sent to the Syndicate for administrative action.
On the other hand, since the allegations brought against Asaduzzaman Jilani and Md Khairul Alam were not duly proven and the complaint letter did not have the complainant's signature, no decision has been taken regarding them.