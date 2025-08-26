DUCSU election: 21 candidates withdraw candidacy

Twenty one candidates have withdrawn their nominations from the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) election on Monday, the the last day for nomination withdrawal.

The chief returning officer, Professor Mohammad Jasim Uddin, gave this information on Monday (25 August).

Earlier, in a press conference, he said that no major violation of the code of conduct has occurred so far. To ensure that such does not happen in the future, the Chief Returning Officer and his team are working. If inequality or discrimination is noticed, and if it is submitted in writing, they will take measures according to the rules. From tomorrow, candidates will be able to start formal campaigning in compliance with the regulations.

He said, to avoid complications in casting votes, votes can be cast at the polling center by showing hall card, university ID card, library card, or pay-in slip. In addition, a meeting will be held Tuesday at 11:00am in the Senate Bhaban, with all VP, GS, and AGS candidates regarding the code of conduct.