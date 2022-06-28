Chaos over list of ‘Peace Committee’ members in Ishwarganj

Habibur Rahman also said the then upazila nirbahi officer of Ishwarganj, Zakir Hossain, sent a letter requesting him to draw up the list. The UNO’s letter mentioned the memorandum number of International Crimes Tribunal’s letter and the demand made in the letter, he added.

The matter went viral on social media following a news report on the list of ‘peace committee’ members a few days ago. Following this, acting president of Ishwarganj unit Awami League, Rafiqul Islam, on Wednesday filed the defamation suit against the three freedom fighters involved with preparing the report.

Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo on Friday that his father was a “pro-liberation war” person and he could “challenge” anyone on this. “The conference of upazila unit of Awami League is scheduled to be held on 29 June. I'm a president candidate in the conference. My opposition is trying to oust me from the contest by bringing the peace committee members’ list in front.”