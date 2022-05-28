‘Chhatra League, Jubo League have been unleashed like frenzied horses’

Nurul Haque, member secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad and former VP of DUCSU said, “Chhatra League and Jubo League have been unleashed recklessly like frenzied horses. They are attacking leaders and activists of other parties and citizens holding differing views.”
“Not only have they been carrying out attacks, they have even stained the court premises with blood. The present government has established a state of autocracy for the last 13 years. And, they want to keep it that way in future as well,” he added.
The protest rally started from in front of Paltan’s Jamal Tower at around 11.00am. Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders-activists led the rally towards the Press Club via Zero Point. However, they returned to Zero Point again and held a brief programme there as a programme of Jubo Dal was already being held near Press Club.
Reza Kibria, general secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad, said, there is an anarchy going on in the country. Chhatra League is attacking people on the court premises alongside the streets.
Terming the country’s economy as ‘formalin economy’ Reza Kibria said, “None can be understood because they have coated it with formalin. But, the rotting process has already started from the inside. Once that is revealed, you will be seeing Sri Lanka here.
“Their relatives have been caught for money laundering. There’s no record of how much money they have siphoned out. We are united with all the opposition parties, on the issue of making arrangements to bring that money back. We wish to give the people their money back,” he added.
Nurul expresses frustration with BNP
Jatiyotabadi Jubo Dal had already taken position in front of the Press Club with a demonstration of their own. Upon arriving there, the protest rally led by Nurul Haque was stuck. Later, they returned to Zero Point after waiting for a while.
Referring to BNP, Nurul Haque said, “You were in power before, in future a coalition government will be formed when the Sheikh Hasina government falls. Many political parties will be there. But, if you display intolerance even now, how can people expect a tolerant state from you?”
“We wanted to take out a peaceful rally from the Press Club, but we saw a programme of a political party was already going on. Although their top leaders promised us space, their activists didn’t comply. This impatient behaviour proves you still haven’t grown any tolerance within you,” he added.