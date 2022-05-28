‘Chhatra League, Jubo League have been unleashed like frenzied horses’

Nurul Haque, member secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad and former VP of DUCSU said, “Chhatra League and Jubo League have been unleashed recklessly like frenzied horses. They are attacking leaders and activists of other parties and citizens holding differing views.”

“Not only have they been carrying out attacks, they have even stained the court premises with blood. The present government has established a state of autocracy for the last 13 years. And, they want to keep it that way in future as well,” he added.

The protest rally started from in front of Paltan’s Jamal Tower at around 11.00am. Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders-activists led the rally towards the Press Club via Zero Point. However, they returned to Zero Point again and held a brief programme there as a programme of Jubo Dal was already being held near Press Club.