December cut-off time for next election: Amir Khasru

BNP senior leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said the country will be on the right track if the next election is held by December this year, as it is the cut-off time for the parliamentary polls.

"Everyone assumes that there is no scope to delay the election beyond December. Many have already considered that December is too late. But, December is still widely regarded as the 'cut-off time’. The general consensus is that if the election is held by December, we will be on the right path," he said.

The BNP leader made the remarks while briefing reporters on the outcome of a meeting between European Union (EU) Ambassador Michael Miller and BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday.

The around one-hour meeting, held at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office, covered a range of topics related to Bangladesh’s upcoming elections, reforms, and bilateral issues.