They've turned themselves into laughing stocks: Law minister

Those who allege that BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia is being deprived of advanced treatment have turned themselves into laughing stocks, said law minister Anisul Huq.

While talking to the media at his office in the secretariat this afternoon, the law minister said, “Khaleda Zia is still in sound health as she is receiving the necessary treatment at the hospital where she has been admitted.”

He went on to say, “Some of the ailments she is suffering from are not completely curable. These need to be kept in check through treatment, which is being done.”