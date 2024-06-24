Alleged negligence in Khaleda's treatment
They've turned themselves into laughing stocks: Law minister
Those who allege that BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia is being deprived of advanced treatment have turned themselves into laughing stocks, said law minister Anisul Huq.
While talking to the media at his office in the secretariat this afternoon, the law minister said, “Khaleda Zia is still in sound health as she is receiving the necessary treatment at the hospital where she has been admitted.”
He went on to say, “Some of the ailments she is suffering from are not completely curable. These need to be kept in check through treatment, which is being done.”
The law minister claimed the BNP leader is receiving good treatment at the hospital. “A pacemaker was implanted in her body yesterday, and it was learned that she is well enough now.”
Regarding the BNP’s questions on the government’s sincerity and humanity, he said, “Listen, it needs to be seen if they are (mentally) balanced. They are making these statements due to a lack of balance.”
He, however, expressed optimism that the BNP leaders would come to their senses, speak the truth, and refrain from making personal attacks.
Anisul Huq recalled that the government did not hesitate to permit foreign medical specialists to engage in her treatment when local physicians suggested it.
“So, those who allege that Khaleda Zia is not receiving proper treatment are instead turning themselves into laughing stocks,” he added.
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia is supposed to undergo certain medical tests on Monday. Following the installation of the pacemaker in her heart on Sunday afternoon, she was given CCU facilities and kept in isolation under close observation.
A member of the BNP leader's medical board told Prothom Alo that they will take a decision after checking the reports of the medical tests. Her physical condition has not deteriorated after the pacemaker was inserted.
Khaleda Zia has been suffering from heart ailment beforehand, with three blockages. When her health condition deteriorated in the early hours of Saturday, around 3:30 am, she was rushed to Evercare Hospital.
The 79-year-old Khaleda Zia is suffering from arthritis, ailments of the heart, liver, and lungs, and also has diabetes. Earlier, she was admitted to Evercare Hospital on May 2. The physicians there treated her at the CCU for two days.