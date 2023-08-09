Jatiya Party: One faction wants to stay with govt, another hesitant

Majority of the MPs of Jatiya Party (JP), the main opposition party in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament), want to stay with the Awami League government in the next national elections as well. However, a section including the top leadership of the party is not interested in forming an alliance with the government this time. They are in favour of taking an “independent” position in politics. But this section is hesitant to take any step in this regard as they could not clarify their position so far.
The responsible sources of JaPa said the leaders and activists of the party are baffled as one faction took the stance of staying with the government while the other emphasised adopting an independent position. They still do not understand what will be the role of the party in the next elections as, although not openly, two trends are clear within the party as undercurrent. One faction is led by party chairman GM Quader, the other revolves around the party’s chief patroniser and leader of the opposition in parliament, Raushan Ershad. The section that wants to stay with the government is secretly in touch with Raushan.
But Raushan has no public activities. She is physically ill with various complications including old age. After almost a month of treatment in Bangkok, she returned to the country on Tuesday. Raushan becomes active when the election knocks at door. She openly supported the incumbent government. At the same time, she has announced in advance her participation in the election under the current constitution.
JaPa leaders have been saying that this is where the disagreement between Raushan Ershad and GM Quader lies. The top leadership of JaPa has been trying to take an independent position in politics for a few months ahead of the 12th parliament election. For that purpose, the two top leaders of JaPa, GM Quader and Md. Mujibul Haque, have been severely criticising the government for its mistakes in running the state. But the top leadership has not been able to clarify its independent position so far due to the countermeasures from within the party. In this case, many people fear a split in the party.
Many of the the leaders and activists at different levels of the party say that the dispute has already been created by ‘lawsuits’ over the leadership of JaPa. If GM Quader is involved in any anti-government activities, then a split in the party will be made by Raushan. Because of this he is not able to move far.
JaPa co-chairman Kazi Feroz Rashid told Prothom Alo, “I think that Jatiya Party has many challenges ahead in this transitional period of the nation, and there are several avenues open. Paths cannot be stated clearly right now. The means should be chosen according to the expectations of the people. But it will take some time to take those ways.”
But the concerned people say that practically most of the party leaders and MPs are opportunists. They will stay on the side where they will get benefits. Because of this, though a large part of the party openly shows confidence in the leadership of GM Quader, the part that wants to stay with the government maintains communication with Raushan Ershad. Raushan Ershad is more faithful to the top leadership of the government.
Several MPs of JaPa, wishing not to be named, said that they think Awami League will come to power again in any way. That is why it is better to be on good terms with the government to become a MP again. Otherwise, the position JaPa has in politics will also be lost.
A woman MP of JaPa, who did not wish to be named, told Prothom Alo, “We have been with the government for so long and we have not yet left the alliance. Everyone wants to be with the government.”
In a joint meeting of the party’s presidium members and MPs last Saturday several MPs talked in favour of staying with the government. As many as 37 presidium members and MPs took part in the meeting, presided over by JaPa chairman GM Quader. In the meeting, GM Quader clarified again that the Jatiya Party will do politics with its own identity and ideals. It will not do politics as someone’s ‘B team’.
However, JaPa secretary general Mujibul Haque told Prothom Alo that the Jatiya Party will not take any decision now. When the time comes, they will study the situation and decide according to the needs of the people. However, he also said that the party chairman has been given the responsibility to decide whether or not the Jatiya Party will join an alliance in the next election or how it would contest in the election.
* The report was originally published in the print edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Syed Faiz Ahmed