Jatiya Party: One faction wants to stay with govt, another hesitant

Many of the the leaders and activists at different levels of the party say that the dispute has already been created by ‘lawsuits’ over the leadership of JaPa. If GM Quader is involved in any anti-government activities, then a split in the party will be made by Raushan. Because of this he is not able to move far.

JaPa co-chairman Kazi Feroz Rashid told Prothom Alo, “I think that Jatiya Party has many challenges ahead in this transitional period of the nation, and there are several avenues open. Paths cannot be stated clearly right now. The means should be chosen according to the expectations of the people. But it will take some time to take those ways.”

But the concerned people say that practically most of the party leaders and MPs are opportunists. They will stay on the side where they will get benefits. Because of this, though a large part of the party openly shows confidence in the leadership of GM Quader, the part that wants to stay with the government maintains communication with Raushan Ershad. Raushan Ershad is more faithful to the top leadership of the government.

Several MPs of JaPa, wishing not to be named, said that they think Awami League will come to power again in any way. That is why it is better to be on good terms with the government to become a MP again. Otherwise, the position JaPa has in politics will also be lost.