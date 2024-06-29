Awami League's rally starts at Bangabandhu Avenue

The meeting of Bangladesh Awami League to mark its 75th founding anniversary has started at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

The meeting started at around 3:00pm in front of the Awami League central office on Saturday.

Dhaka city south unit Awami League president Abu Ahmad Mannafi is presiding over the meeting moderated by Dhaka city south unit Awami League general secretary Humayun Kabir.

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader is supposed to address the rally as the chief guest.