Awami League's rally starts at Bangabandhu Avenue
The meeting of Bangladesh Awami League to mark its 75th founding anniversary has started at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.
The meeting started at around 3:00pm in front of the Awami League central office on Saturday.
Dhaka city south unit Awami League president Abu Ahmad Mannafi is presiding over the meeting moderated by Dhaka city south unit Awami League general secretary Humayun Kabir.
Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader is supposed to address the rally as the chief guest.
Although the rally was scheduled to start at 3:00pm, the leaders and activists in small processions started gathering at Bangabandhu Avenue at 2:00pm.
Local councilors from each ward of Dhaka South City Corporation, leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate bodies with separate processions joined the rally.
After the last general election, Awami League is holding a big event in the capital.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is holding a rally in front of its central office at Naya Paltan in the capital on the same day.