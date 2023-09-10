BNP realises their one-point is not attainable: Information minister

BNP's show in the name of the movement is over. They are making such statements only to keep active their workers, nothing else, he continued.

Replying to another query over a comment of BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Hasan Mahmud, also joint general secretary of Awami League, said Awami League is not a party to flee away. All leaders and workers of AL will remain in the country in all difficulties, he said adding that “rather, BNP leaders should decide where they will go as their secretary general had claimed that ‘Pakistan regime was better’,” he said.

About the prime minister's visit to G20 Summit in India, Hasan said Sheikh Hasina is the only leader of the subcontinent who was invited to join the important forum.

On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had a fruitful discussion with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, he said.

During the G20 Summit, Sheikh Hasina had an immense opportunity to meet and hold bilateral discussions with many world leaders. The US President's gesture to take a selfie with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her daughter, also autism expert, Saima Wazed had drawn huge attraction and enthusiasm in the people of Bangladesh and across the world.

Hasan Mahmud further stated that Bangladesh has a very good relationship with all countries and it manifested in the G20 summit.

Sheikh Hasina held very successful meetings with presidents of the United Arab Emirates and South Korea and other heads of states on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. The visit of the prime minister was very fruitful, he added.