BNP realises their one-point is not attainable: Information minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said BNP secretary general could understand that their one-point demand is not realisable and he has already acknowledged it, reports news agency BSS.
"From the statement of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, it's clear that it is not possible to realise their one-point demand. And Fakhrul already conceded it through his statement," he told the media responding to a query at the secretariat in the capital.
Recently Fakhrul warned his party men of facing difficult times in the coming days to make a breakthrough with one-point demand (ousting the government). They are desperately trying to give momentum to one-point demand for long which actually 'died' in the Golapbagh cattle market, claimed different leaders of the ruling party.
BNP's show in the name of the movement is over. They are making such statements only to keep active their workers, nothing else, he continued.
Replying to another query over a comment of BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Hasan Mahmud, also joint general secretary of Awami League, said Awami League is not a party to flee away. All leaders and workers of AL will remain in the country in all difficulties, he said adding that “rather, BNP leaders should decide where they will go as their secretary general had claimed that ‘Pakistan regime was better’,” he said.
About the prime minister's visit to G20 Summit in India, Hasan said Sheikh Hasina is the only leader of the subcontinent who was invited to join the important forum.
On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had a fruitful discussion with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, he said.
During the G20 Summit, Sheikh Hasina had an immense opportunity to meet and hold bilateral discussions with many world leaders. The US President's gesture to take a selfie with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her daughter, also autism expert, Saima Wazed had drawn huge attraction and enthusiasm in the people of Bangladesh and across the world.
Hasan Mahmud further stated that Bangladesh has a very good relationship with all countries and it manifested in the G20 summit.
Sheikh Hasina held very successful meetings with presidents of the United Arab Emirates and South Korea and other heads of states on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. The visit of the prime minister was very fruitful, he added.
About the selfie of Joe Biden, Hasan said the picture can express many things which people can understand. The picture is testimony of the warm relationship between Bangladesh and the US.
He said, a two-day long security dialogue was held between Bangladesh and the US a few days ago and the two countries are working to deepen the multidimensional relations.
Pointing to the recent visit of the Russian foreign minister, the minister said in fact, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has deep and good relationships with the world community.
About French President Emmanuel Macron's two-day visit to Bangladesh from Sunday evening, the information minister said he will visit Bangladesh at the invitation of the prime minister.
Replying to another query over former Deputy Attorney General Imran Bhuiyan, the minister said he went to the US Embassy, but didn't get shelter. Many people are saying that he might be seeking the US visas for his family, for this he staged the drama, he remarked.
Later, Hasan Mahmud witnessed the signing of the agreement to hand over 1.37 acres of land of Bangladesh Television (BTV) of Chattogram Center to Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC).
BTV Director General Jahangir Alam and BFDC Managing Director Nuzhat Yesmin signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides.