Conditional bail a 'dictated' order: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday alleged that the lower court has issued a 'dictated' order by granting a conditional interim bail to Prothom Alo’s senior correspondent Rozina Islam, reports news agency UNB.

"The law under which she (Rozina) was arrested is bailable. They have used an obsolete law on her enacted during the British period,” he said.

Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam, who was sent to jail on 18 May in a case filed under the Official Secrets Act, walked out of Kashimpur jail in the afternoon.