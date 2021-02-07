Corruption growing in Bangladesh: GM Quader

Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader on Sunday said corruption is on the rise in Bangladesh due to the lacking in its democratic system.

"It's a shame for the nation as Bangladesh is identified as a corrupt country by the global organisations. Our heads hang in shame before the world due to such news (on corruption)," he said.

"Corruption is growing in Bangladesh due to shortcoming in its democratic system," the Jatiya Party chief observed. GM Quader made the remarks while exchanging views with the additional secretary generals of Jatiya Party at its chairman's Banani office, reports UNB.