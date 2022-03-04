CPB elects Shah Alam president, Ruhin Hossain Prince GS

Ruhin said the president and co-general secretary have been elected unanimously while the general secretary has been elected through voting.
The CPB new committee was elected at its 12th congress at Mohanagar Nattya Mancha in the capital on 25-28 February.
The slogan of this congress was 'oust misrule, change system, build alternative'.
As per the congress decision, the highest number of members of the central committee would be 49.
Some 43 members out of 72 have been elected through voting of secret ballots in the congress. Outgoing committee president Mujahidul Islam Selim presided over the session.