CPB elects Shah Alam president, Ruhin Hossain Prince GS

Bangladesh Communist Party (CPB) central committee has elected Shah Alam party president while Ruhin Hossain Prince general secretary.

The election was held at the first meeting of central committee on Friday after the 12th congress of the party.

Mihir Ghosh has been elected co-general secretary.

The general secretary of the new committee, Ruhin Hossain Prince, confirmed this development to Prothom Alo. The meeting was held at Pragati auditorium of Mukti Bhaban in Paltan of the capital.