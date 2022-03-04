Politics

CPB elects Shah Alam president, Ruhin Hossain Prince GS

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh Communist Party (CPB) central committee has elected Shah Alam party president while Ruhin Hossain Prince general secretary.

The election was held at the first meeting of central committee on Friday after the 12th congress of the party.

Mihir Ghosh has been elected co-general secretary.

The general secretary of the new committee, Ruhin Hossain Prince, confirmed this development to Prothom Alo. The meeting was held at Pragati auditorium of Mukti Bhaban in Paltan of the capital.

Ruhin said the president and co-general secretary have been elected unanimously while the general secretary has been elected through voting.

The CPB new committee was elected at its 12th congress at Mohanagar Nattya Mancha in the capital on 25-28 February.

The slogan of this congress was 'oust misrule, change system, build alternative'.

As per the congress decision, the highest number of members of the central committee would be 49.

Some 43 members out of 72 have been elected through voting of secret ballots in the congress. Outgoing committee president Mujahidul Islam Selim presided over the session.

