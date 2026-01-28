Over 432,000 expatriates complete postal voting
A total of 432,989 expatriate voters, who registered through the “Postal Vote BD” app to cast their votes for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election and referendum, have completed their voting.
Salim Ahmad Khan, Team Leader of the ‘OCV-SDI’ project on expatriate voter registration, disclosed the information to the news agency Wednesday.
He said as of 10:30 am this morning that 766,862 ballots registered through the app had reached the respective expatriate destination countries.
Of these, 499,328 expatriate voters received their ballots, while 432,989 voters completed the voting process, he added.
According to him, 379,579 ballots have already been submitted by voters to post offices or post boxes in their respective countries, and 29,728 postal ballots have reached Bangladesh.
Salim Ahmad Khan further said that a total of 1,533,683 voters - both domestic and expatriate - have registered to vote in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election and referendum through the “Postal Vote BD” app.