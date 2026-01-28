Over 432,000 expatriates complete postal voting

A total of 432,989 expatriate voters, who registered through the “Postal Vote BD” app to cast their votes for the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election and referendum, have completed their voting.

Salim Ahmad Khan, Team Leader of the ‘OCV-SDI’ project on expatriate voter registration, disclosed the information to the news agency Wednesday.

He said as of 10:30 am this morning that 766,862 ballots registered through the app had reached the respective expatriate destination countries.