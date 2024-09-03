Khaleda Zia acquitted in five defamation cases

When asked about the acquittal, BNP's deputy legal affairs secretary and Khaleda Zia's lawyer Syed Zainul Abedin told Prothom Alo, a few years ago a certain AB Siddique filed four defamation cases against Khaleda Zia to humiliate her politically. Similarly, a journalist Gazi Zahirul Islam brought about defamation charges against Khaleda Zia. AB Siddique and journalist Zahirul Islam for long would not turn up at court on the day of the hearing. If the plaintiff does not turn up at court repeatedly on the assigned dates, the court can legally dismiss the case.

In keeping with the law, separate appeals had been filed on behalf of Khaleda Zia to be acquitted in these cases. The court has granted the appeals. In other words, Khaleda Zia has been acquitted by the court in these five cases.

President of the Jananetri Parishad, AB Siddique, on 3 November 2016 filed a defamation suit against Khaleda Zia in court.