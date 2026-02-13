I have not become an MP alone, my five lakh voters have become MPs

Rumeen Farhana

First of all, I express my gratitude to the Almighty Creator. Despite all adversities, He gave me the strength and courage to stay in the field. I am personally grateful to the leaders and activists of my area, as well as to every voter in the constituency. They gave me courage, strength, and stood by my side. They supported me financially and contributed their labour. It is difficult to express in words how much hardship each activist has endured. They worked day after day, from morning until late at night. Many could hardly sleep properly. This victory is not mine alone, it belongs to my leaders and activists.

I am even grateful to those who did not vote for me, who criticised me harshly or attacked me with inappropriate language. Because their behaviour inspired many ordinary people to stand more firmly in my favour. I am grateful to each of the nearly five hundred thousand voters in my constituency.