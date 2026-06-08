Where is BNP's promised "national government," ask allies

BNP had promised to form a “national government” with the parties that participated in the joint movement if it won the election. However, although it formed a government after the 12 February parliamentary election, that promise has been reflected only to a very limited extent. Only three leaders from three allied parties have been given positions in the government. This has created dissatisfaction among some of the allies. They say this is essentially a BNP government under Tarique Rahman’s leadership.

Back then, the government had been led by the Awami League, while BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman was in London. Speaking at an Independence Day event in London on 8 March 2022, he first announced that the parties involved in the anti-government movement would campaign together and contest the election together. He said that, whether victorious or defeated, all participating parties would be included in a national government formed by BNP. After that, BNP leaders frequently spoke about a national government right up until the 13th national parliamentary election.