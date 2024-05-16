Sheikh Hasina's homecoming day tomorrow

The 44th homecoming day of Awami League president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be observed tomorrow. On 17 May in 1981, she returned to the country after a long exile.

Boarding on an aircraft of the Indian Airlines, Awami League president Sheikh Hasina reached the then Kurmitola Airport here from the Indian capital of New Delhi via Kolkata at 4.30pm on that day.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was brutally killed along with most of his family members on August 15 in 1975 and his two daughters-- Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana --- luckily escaped the brutal assassination as they stayed abroad.

In a national council session of the Awami League on 14, 15 and 16 February in 1981, Sheikh Hasina was elected as party president in her absence and then she returned to the country on 17 May.

A large number of people had gathered outside the Kurmitola Airport in Dhaka to receive Sheikh Hasina on that day. They had come from every corner of the country and the whole thoroughfare from the Farmgate point to Kurmitola in the city was full of jubilant crowds.