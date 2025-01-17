If young generation is nurtured properly, Bangladesh will change: Mirza Fakhrul
Young generation are well skilled in technology and if they are nurtured properly the scenario of future Bangladesh will change, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said.
He made the remarks while addressing a grand reunion rally of Dhaka College alumni at a resort in Sirajdikhan, Munsiganj on Friday.
Mirza Fakhrul said, “Young generation can remove all discrimination and bring revolutionary change to all levels of society. There is no alternative to youths to alleviate all inconsistencies in society. I feel proud to be a student of Dhaka College. I was a teacher there. I also learned politics from this college. Experiences from that time have been a great asset for me.
“Student-people mass rising shed blood and ousted the fascist. So, let us forget envy and division so that we can build a new Bangladesh. We have progressed much and still we have to go far. For this, brilliant people must take leadership and time has come for the brilliant youth to lead,” he added
Presided over by Dhaka College's Grand Reunion Organising Committee convener and BNP national executive committee volunteer affairs secretary Mir Sarfat Ali, Home Adviser Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, journalist Shafiq Rehman, Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur, former students of the college and leaders of various political and social organisations spoke at the event.