I don’t think the parties have reached a point of no-return

BNP has rolled out its one-point movement demanding the government’s resignation while the ruling Awami League announced that the next general election would only be held under prime minister Sheikh Hasina as per the constitution. But I don’t think the main two political parties have reached a ‘point of no-return’.
There has already been a kind of internationalisation of the next general. It has reached a strategic point. A US delegation led by under secretary Uzra Zeya and the European Union’s election exploratory mission are in Bangladesh. They haven't come to visit without any reason.
Given the situation, it would not bode well if the two main political parties maintain doggedness and refrain from budging from their respective stances. Hopefully, the parties are also aware of this situation as, I think, the politicians must have more information than we have. I don’t know what will happen if the two parties remain firm on their respective stances and don’t come to an intermediary point, but there is a risk that a crisis will descend on the country. None of us want such a situation. We want an end to the existing political crisis. We don’t want another election like in 2014 or 2018. Such an election would also not be acceptable to the international community.
A solution can also be found within the constitution. The constitution allows holding an election by dissolving the parliamentM Sakhawat Hossain
In the current situation, the government has more responsibility to bring the country out of this crisis. The government has to find a formula. A solution can also be found within the constitution. The constitution allows holding an election by dissolving the parliament.
China and the US have been in a face-off situation. Yet, the US secretary of state has visited China. There is no last word in politics. Our country has passed 50 years and the politicians are mature enough.