I don’t think the parties have reached a point of no-return

BNP has rolled out its one-point movement demanding the government’s resignation while the ruling Awami League announced that the next general election would only be held under prime minister Sheikh Hasina as per the constitution. But I don’t think the main two political parties have reached a ‘point of no-return’.

There has already been a kind of internationalisation of the next general. It has reached a strategic point. A US delegation led by under secretary Uzra Zeya and the European Union’s election exploratory mission are in Bangladesh. They haven't come to visit without any reason.