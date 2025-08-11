Chhatra Dal president demands law to ban secret politics

Rakibul Islam said that it is the moral duty of the student community to take a stand against those who believe in the politics of 1971’s crimes against humanity.

He further stated that although in the past, various activities of student politics had instilled fear among students, Chhatra Dal will not repeat that and will instead pursue education-friendly politics in educational institutions.

The JCD president also alleged that members of the banned Chhatra League are still active in the halls of Dhaka University. Intelligence reports indicate that there are 10 to 15 Chhatra League members in each hall, he added.