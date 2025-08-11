Chhatra Dal president demands law to ban secret politics
Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) president Rakibul Islam Rakib has demanded enacting a law to ban secret politics in all educational institutions across the country.
He raised the demand while speaking to journalists on Monday afternoon ahead of the conference and council session of Chhatra Dal’s Murari Chand College (MC College) in Sylhet.
Rakibul Islam said that it is the moral duty of the student community to take a stand against those who believe in the politics of 1971’s crimes against humanity.
He further stated that although in the past, various activities of student politics had instilled fear among students, Chhatra Dal will not repeat that and will instead pursue education-friendly politics in educational institutions.
The JCD president also alleged that members of the banned Chhatra League are still active in the halls of Dhaka University. Intelligence reports indicate that there are 10 to 15 Chhatra League members in each hall, he added.
The conference began in the college premises at 12:30 pm, with the national anthem.
Rakibul Islam inaugurated the council by releasing pigeons and balloons. The discussion session then began, followed by the voting to elect new leadership.
Voting started at 2:30 pm and ended at 5:30 pm, after which counting was held and results were announced.
According to MC College Chhatra Dal sources, a new leadership is being elected at MC College through direct voting for the first time in about 21 years. There are a total of 639 voters in the council. Five candidates are contesting for the post of president, and four candidates are competing for the post of general secretary.