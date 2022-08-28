Police sue 494 BNP men including joint secy Mahbub in Noakhali

Officer in charge of Sonaimuri police station Harun Or Rashid told Prothom Alo that 94 persons including Mahbub Uddin, upazila BNP’s convener Anowarul Haque and pourashava BNP’s convener Motaher Hossain Manik have been named in the case while 300-400 other unidentified persons have been accused in the case.
The OC said the BNP men were accused of attacking police, obstructing police from carrying out official duties and exploding crude bombs. Two BNP men have already been arrested and produced before chief judicial magistrate court in Noakhali.
An effort is on to arrest other accused persons, OC Harun said.
Replying to a question, the OC said it has been learnt that Awami League men are going to file another case as some of their party activists were injured during the clash.
BNP brought out a rally protesting the price hike of fuel and other commodities at Chhatarpaiya Chourasta area in the upazila on Friday afternoon.
As the rally reached Sonaimuri government model high school road, members of the Awami League and associate bodies attacked the rally hurling crude bombs and brickbats. A chase and counter chase followed which left at least 15 of both sides injured.
Later police quelled the situation dispersing both sides.