Police sue 494 BNP men including joint secy Mahbub in Noakhali

Officer in charge of Sonaimuri police station Harun Or Rashid told Prothom Alo that 94 persons including Mahbub Uddin, upazila BNP’s convener Anowarul Haque and pourashava BNP’s convener Motaher Hossain Manik have been named in the case while 300-400 other unidentified persons have been accused in the case.

The OC said the BNP men were accused of attacking police, obstructing police from carrying out official duties and exploding crude bombs. Two BNP men have already been arrested and produced before chief judicial magistrate court in Noakhali.

An effort is on to arrest other accused persons, OC Harun said.