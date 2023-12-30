Violence mars polls campaign in three districts

With a little over a week left to go to the 12th parliamentary election, clashes and violence were reported from Naogaon, Gopalganj and Jhenaidah districts during polls campaign.

In the Naogaon-6 (Raninagar-Atrai) constituency, miscreants stabbed a campaigner of an independent candidate in Sahebganj rail station area of Atrai upazila around 10:00am on Saturday.

The injured was Chowdhury Golam Mostafa, 58, who is Awami League’s Atrai upazila unit vice-president, and election coordinator of the independent candidate and Awami League’s Naogaon district unit relief and social welfare secretary Omar Faruk.

He was admitted to Atrai Upazila Health Complex.