We’ll defeat anti-politics forces unitedly: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader today said communalism and militancy are still a roadblock in the progress of Bangladesh.

“Today we achieved so much prosperity, achievements and development; still communalism and militancy are the impediment in our way of advancement and progress. Communalism has flourished under the leadership of BNP. It is hampering our development and achievement,” Obaidul Quader said after placing wreaths at the National Memorial here on the outskirts of the capital marking the 53rd Victory Day.