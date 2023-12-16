We’ll defeat anti-politics forces unitedly: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader today said communalism and militancy are still a roadblock in the progress of Bangladesh.
“Today we achieved so much prosperity, achievements and development; still communalism and militancy are the impediment in our way of advancement and progress. Communalism has flourished under the leadership of BNP. It is hampering our development and achievement,” Obaidul Quader said after placing wreaths at the National Memorial here on the outskirts of the capital marking the 53rd Victory Day.
“The evil force that are opposing our election and standing in the way of democratic politics are not only trying to establish communalism in our country, but also on a mission to destroy the advancement in politics and depoliticize the country,” Quader added.
He urged all who are imbued with the spirit of Liberation War to unite in order to defeat the anti-politics and anti-communalism forces.
Quader said the democracy was shackled for 21 years after the killing Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Saying that Bangladesh is now the 35th largest economy in the world, Obaidul Quader added, “We have built Digital Bangladesh and we are now pushing for building Smart Bangladesh. The country is marching forward with a vision under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.”