Govt says elections number one priority: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said his party once again demanded a roadmap for elections during the dialogue with chief adviser to the interim government Muhammad Yunus.

The chief adviser informed them that the number one priority of the interim government is to hold the elections, he said while speaking to newsmen after an hour-long dialogue with the government at the state guesthouse Jumana around 4:00 pm on Saturday.