Sunamganj-2 constituency
Shishir Monir congratulates ‘winning’ sheaf of paddy candidate Nasir Chowdhury
BNP candidate Md Nasir Chowdhury is leading in Sunamganj-2 constituency (Dirai and Shalla). Jamaat candidate Mohammad Shishir Monir in the constituency has congratulated him.
In a post on his verified Facebook page shortly before 8:30 pm on Thursday, Shishir Monir wrote, “Congratulations to Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, the sheaf of paddy candidate who has won in my constituency. My greetings to you.”
Rudra Mizan, chief election agent of Nasir Chowdhury, said they had received results from 88 out of 111 centres until 8:00 pm. In the 88 centres, Nasir Chowdhury secured 74,289 votes with the sheaf of paddy symbol. His nearest rival, Jamaat candidate Shishir Monir, received 42,467 votes. Nasir Chowdhury is ahead by 31,820 votes in the 88 centres.
Mohammad Shishir Monir is a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court and a former central secretary of Islami Chhatra Shibir. Nasir Chowdhury is a member of BNP’s central executive committee and a former member of parliament.
Freedom fighter Nasir Chowdhury has previously contested five national parliamentary elections and two upazila parishad elections. He was elected member of parliament once and upazila parishad chairman twice.
In every previous national parliamentary election, he contested against the late Awami League veteran leader and former member of parliament and minister Suranjit Sengupta. He was first elected member of parliament after defeating Suranjit Sengupta in the election held on 12 June 1996.