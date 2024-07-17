Our existence has come under attack, we must resist it: Obaidul Quader

The governing party general secretary also said, “We who are Bangabandhu’s soldiers, who hold, cherish and believe in the spirit of the liberation war, cannot remain silent. We must deal with this situation. So you get ready at every ward.”

Addressing the party leaders and activists, Obaidul Quader insisted on using the organisational strength of Bangladesh Awami League, not only of the police, that “fought the liberation war of Bangladesh and the strength that freed democracy under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.”

He stressed on everyone’s carrying out duties with sincerity.

Coming down hard on Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the AL general secretary said Fakhrul boasted that the students have done what they could not achieve.

“This proves they did not take to the streets on demand of quota. They want to overthrow an elected government. Their use of children and adolescents in processions shows how desperate they are to seize power. (Jatiyatabadi) Chhatra Dal and Shibir activists have turned the movement into an anti-government movement with provocative slogans and their social media status.”