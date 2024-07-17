Our existence has come under attack, we must resist it: Obaidul Quader
Governing Bangladesh Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has ordered the leaders and activists of the party to ensure a strong position throughout the country, including Dhaka.
Quader made the call Wednesday claiming that there has been a threat to the existence of Awami League.
“There has been an attack on our existence, a threat has been issued. We have to deal with this situation. So get ready at each ward,” he told the party leaders and activists.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said this while addressing as the chief guest at a meeting with the elected councillors of Dhaka district and Dhaka city (north and south) Awami League, two city corporations, party’s MPs of Dhaka.
The discussion was held at the Dhaka district Awami League office in Tejgaon on Wednesday morning.
Claiming that Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) and Islami Chhatra Shibir are leading the quota reform movement, Quader said, “Why will the general students go to occupy the streets with local weapons? Engage in violence? The leadership of this movement has undoubtedly fallen into the hands of evil forces. We cannot remain silent in this situation.”
Issuing instructions to the party leaders and activists, he said, “On behalf of our leader, I am asking every leader and activist of our party to be careful and take a strong stand all over the country to resist this evil evil force. No compromise can be made with any evil power.”
The governing party general secretary also said, “We who are Bangabandhu’s soldiers, who hold, cherish and believe in the spirit of the liberation war, cannot remain silent. We must deal with this situation. So you get ready at every ward.”
Addressing the party leaders and activists, Obaidul Quader insisted on using the organisational strength of Bangladesh Awami League, not only of the police, that “fought the liberation war of Bangladesh and the strength that freed democracy under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.”
He stressed on everyone’s carrying out duties with sincerity.
Coming down hard on Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the AL general secretary said Fakhrul boasted that the students have done what they could not achieve.
“This proves they did not take to the streets on demand of quota. They want to overthrow an elected government. Their use of children and adolescents in processions shows how desperate they are to seize power. (Jatiyatabadi) Chhatra Dal and Shibir activists have turned the movement into an anti-government movement with provocative slogans and their social media status.”