New political party led by ex-BNP leader in the offing

A new political party from Chhattogram named ‘Pragatishil Ganatantrik Forum’ is going to be formed soon.

Chattogram south unit BNP’s former leader and former vice president of Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (CUCSU) Nazim Uddin will be the chairman of the party.

Azim Uddin, CUCSU’s former general secretary elected from Samajtantrik Chhatra Front, is going to be the secretary general of the party.

Nazim Uddin claimed the party would consist mostly of former BNP leaders-activists who are disgruntled over the party.

He said people are now looking for alternatives to the Awami League and BNP.

Nazim said his party will consist of former student leaders and politicians with clean image.

The party will be rolled out at a press briefing at 11:30am at Chattogram Press Club on Sunday.