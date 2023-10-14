New political party led by ex-BNP leader in the offing

A new political party from Chhattogram named ‘Pragatishil Ganatantrik Forum’ is going to be formed soon.
Chattogram south unit BNP’s former leader and former vice president of Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (CUCSU) Nazim Uddin will be the chairman of the party.
Azim Uddin, CUCSU’s former general secretary elected from Samajtantrik Chhatra Front, is going to be the secretary general of the party.
Nazim Uddin claimed the party would consist mostly of former BNP leaders-activists who are disgruntled over the party.
He said people are now looking for alternatives to the Awami League and BNP.
Nazim said his party will consist of former student leaders and politicians with clean image.
The party will be rolled out at a press briefing at 11:30am at Chattogram Press Club on Sunday.
Asked how the party would take part in the next general election since it does not have registration, Pragatishil Ganatantrik Forum’s chairman Nazim Uddin told Prothom Alo, “We’ll try to get registration. We’ll lend our support to an alliance if we fail to get registered.”
Asked if the newly formed party would support any alliance led by AL or BNP, Nazim Uddin said, “Time will tell whom we’ll support. We’ll field candidates in all 300 seats if we get registered.”
After the press briefing in Chattogram, the newly formed party will organise a convention in Dhaka and announce a 101-member committee.
Nazim Uddin said former minister and Chattogram BNP’s former leader Arif Moyeen Uddin is in the party and party has other ‘surprises'.
Asked about the new political party, BNP Chattogram division’s organising secretary Mahbuber Rahman said all leaders-activists of BNP are united and none will leave the party.
In CUCSU election in 1990, Nazim Uddin was elected VP from Jatiya Chhatra League and Azim Uddin became GS from Samajtantrik Chhatra Front. Nazim later joined BNP and was vice president of Chattogram north unit BNP in the immediate past committee. He did not get any post in the current convening committee.
The principles of this new party will be respect for father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the four national leaders, upholding the constitution, trust in the spirit of liberation war and keeping the democratic process going.