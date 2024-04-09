BNP is a symbol of undemocratic force: Obaidul Quader
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), a symbol of undemocratic force, always hatches conspiracy to destroy the country’s democratic and stable environment, stated governing Bangladesh Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader Tuesday.
“BNP’s principle, ideology and activity are opposing to democratic values. BNP’s stance is at the opposite pole of democracy in the political arena,” he said in a statement.
Quader dubbed BNP as the enemy of the country’s democracy, claiming that the party is an “internationally recognised terrorist organisation”.
He said BNP, which was born at the hands of military dictator, actually bears undemocratic spirit in disguise of democracy. “So, they (BNP) have no respect towards constitutional and systematic approach.”
The AL general secretary said BNP had resorted to terrorism and anarchy in order to thwart the elections without joining it. The party tries to hide its ingrained terrorist characteristics through political programme.
But today their characteristic is known to the nation as well as international arena, he stated claiming that BNP was dubbed as terrorist organisation by the Canadian Federal Court.
Quader said BNP has been submerged in the quicksand of errors due to taking up wrong policies and programmes constantly.
Due to wrong politics, BNP’s leaders and workers have also become depressed, he remarked.
Perplexed leaders and workers of failed BNP are now making evil attempts to sow seeds of frustration among the people, he said.
As BNP has no dream ahead, its leaders don’t see any positive thing in the country, he said.
They always hatch conspiracy to make damage to the country and the people through their negative politics, he said.
Quader said AL leaders and workers are making their all-out strides to sustain the country’s independence, sovereignty and democracy under the leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina.
He expressed his optimism that the country will become a developed, prosperous and safe Smart Bangladesh in the days to come overcoming all odds.