BNP is a symbol of undemocratic force: Obaidul Quader

Quader dubbed BNP as the enemy of the country’s democracy, claiming that the party is an “internationally recognised terrorist organisation”.

He said BNP, which was born at the hands of military dictator, actually bears undemocratic spirit in disguise of democracy. “So, they (BNP) have no respect towards constitutional and systematic approach.”

The AL general secretary said BNP had resorted to terrorism and anarchy in order to thwart the elections without joining it. The party tries to hide its ingrained terrorist characteristics through political programme.

But today their characteristic is known to the nation as well as international arena, he stated claiming that BNP was dubbed as terrorist organisation by the Canadian Federal Court.