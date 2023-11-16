EC conspires to hold North-Korean type election: AB Party

Professor Abdul Wahab Minar said that the current EC stood against the people and nation by arbitrarily declaring the election schedule without having a political settlement. Like the previous electoral regime, the current EC is planning to hold another farcical election modelling 2014 or 2018.

Mojibur Rahman Monju said the country is going through a severe crisis. Persistent crackdown on the pro-democracy protesters created a climate of fear and intimidation.

The EC failed to realise the national and international expectation pertaining to the upcoming election. People would not allow any North Korean type election this time round, he warned.