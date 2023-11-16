EC conspires to hold North-Korean type election: AB Party

Amar Bangladesh Party, AB Party, held a ‘red-card’ demonstration on Thursday afternoon around Bijoy Nogor, Kakrail and Paltan area of the capital.
The protest rally was organised against the election commission’s arbitrary declaration of schedule on Wednesday night which plans to hold the twelfth parliamentary election on 7 January 2024.
Professor Abdul Wahab Minar, a joint convenor of AB Party, Mojibur Rahman Monju, member secretary, and Asaduzzaman Fuaad, a Barrister-at-law and joint member secretary of the party, among others, were present at the meeting.
Professor Abdul Wahab Minar said that the current EC stood against the people and nation by arbitrarily declaring the election schedule without having a political settlement. Like the previous electoral regime, the current EC is planning to hold another farcical election modelling 2014 or 2018.
Mojibur Rahman Monju said the country is going through a severe crisis. Persistent crackdown on the pro-democracy protesters created a climate of fear and intimidation.
The EC failed to realise the national and international expectation pertaining to the upcoming election. People would not allow any North Korean type election this time round, he warned.